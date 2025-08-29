"All Izz Well": Hansal Mehta Receives Canadian Visa For <i>Gandhi</i> Premiere A Day After Sharing X Post About Delay

After he posted online about delay in receiving visas from the Canadian High Commission in Delhi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he has got the visa and thanked well wishers who offered to help.

The director, who is set to present Gandhi starring Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), on Wednesday in an X post said there was "no sign of our visas" when the team was just days away from the premiere of the web series.

A day later, Hansal Mehta said he had the visa and deleted his original post.

Got the visa! Thank you to all who contacted me and offered help. https://t.co/7N1QOh2gFr — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 28, 2025

"Got the visa! Thank you to all who contacted me and offered help," he wrote on Thursday.

In a separate post on X, the National Award-winning filmmaker said, "So we are due to receive our duly stamped passports by tomorrow I'm told. All izzz well (sic)".

"Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We're 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025 and no sign of our visas. It's nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports. @CanadainIndia," he wrote.

Gandhi, backed by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, is part of the TIFF's Primetime programme, which was launched in 2015 and puts spotlight on exceptional international series and boundary-pushing episodic storytelling. The multi-season drama is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years That Changed the World.

