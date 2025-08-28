Hansal Mehta Asks For Help With Canadian Visa Before <i>Gandhi</i> Premiere At TIFF: "We're 10 Days Away"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is facing a visa delay just days ahead of the world premiere of his new series, Gandhi, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

What's Happening

With only 10 days left for the event, the team is still waiting for their Canadian visas.

On Wednesday, Hansal Mehta posted on X (formerly Twitter), asking for help. "Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We're 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025, and no sign of our visas. It's nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports," he wrote.

Background

Earlier this month, Hansal Mehta announced that Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, will have its world premiere at TIFF's 50th edition. It has also made history as the first Indian series to be selected for the festival's Primetime section.

Sharing the news, he wrote, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins."

He also shared the show's first look, featuring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, hands folded in front of his chest, with a crowd of men in white in the background.

The series also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. Mehta and Pratik Gandhi earlier collaborated on the acclaimed 2020 series Scam 1992.

The 50th edition of TIFF will be held from September 4 to 14, 2025.