"No Matter How Capable...": Rahul Gandhi On Cop Suicide Message To Dalits

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death by suicide has sent a message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful you are, you can be crushed and thrown away, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said today.

Gandhi met the senior IPS officer's family at their home in Chandigarh today. Senior Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja accompanied him.

Speaking to the media after meeting the senior cop's family, Gandhi said the officer faced systematic discrimination for years as other officers worked to demoralise him and damage his career and reputation.

"This is not just about one family. There are crores of Dalit brothers and sisters in the country. A wrong message is going out to them, that no matter how successful, intelligent, or capable you are, if you are a Dalit, you can be crushed, trampled, and thrown away. This is not acceptable to us," he said.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take action against officers named in a suicide note found at Y Puran Kumar's home.

The 2001-batch IPS officer, it is learnt, shot himself dead at his home on October 7. He is survived by his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, and two daughters. The family has refused to give consent for the post-mortem unless action is taken against the officers named in the suicide note.

Kumar, who held an Inspector General of Police rank, accused 10 senior and retired police officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

These officers include Haryana's top cop, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, now sent on leave, and Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia, now transferred. Kumar's family has demanded an FIR against them.

"This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution of my husband - an officer from SC community by powerful and high-ranking officers who have used their positions to mentally torture him, ultimately driving him to such an extent that he was left with no other option but to take his life," Kumar's wife Amneet has said in her complaint.