Subhash Ghai Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalised: "All Is Well Now"

A day after getting hospitalised, filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared his health update on Sunday. In an Instagram post, the director thanked his fans for their love and support. “I feel so blessed to know that I've so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI Goa. ALL IS WELL NOW and see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic),” wrote Subhash Ghai. On Saturday, the 79-year-old was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of respiratory issues, weakness and frequent dizziness.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai's team shared a statement about his health and said, “We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern.”

The hospital also issued a statement claiming that Subhash Ghai's past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.

Starting his career as an actor, Subhash Ghai worked in films like Taqdeer, Aaradhna, Umang and Gumrah. After his career as an actor failed to take off, he switched to direction. Subhash is known for films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal.

Subhash Ghai won his first-ever National Film Award in 2006 for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film Iqbal. The same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the launch of his memoir, Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman. The festival also saw the screening of his musical film Taal.

On the work front, Subhash Ghai last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie 36 Farmhouse, which released in 2022.