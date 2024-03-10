All About Last Night: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Hung Out Together

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together.

Another day, another spotting of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan, was spotted hanging out with his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari on Saturday night in Mumbai. The duo, who were seen twinning in black, were spotted inside a car before they stepped out to walk towards the venue. For the night, Palak Tiwari was seen wearing a black top, trousers and heels. Ibrahim was seen in a black t-shirt, denims and shoes.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari on New Year's Eve. Both of them were pictured leaving a party venue in a car. As the paparazzi surrounded their car, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen covering his face with his hands while Palak was seen looking down. Palak who made her debut last year in the Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was seen wearing a black dress. Sitting beside her was Ibrahim Ali Khan in a brown jacket.

Last year, Palak Tiwari, was spotted attending a friend's party on Sunday night. Interestingly, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also at the gathering. The two were pictured as they arrived separately for the party. For the occasion, Palak Tiwari opted for a blue ensemble while Ibrahim Ali Khan kept it simple in a white t-shirts and pants. The two star kids posed for the paparazzi stationed outside before making their way inside the venue.

Take a look at Palak and Ibrahim's OOTN here:

Looking at a timeline of Palak and Ibrahim's dating rumours, ahead of her big debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the 22-year-old told ETimes that her undivided attention is on her career. Palak Tiwari was quoted as saying, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me,” she says, dismissing the rumours. “I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”