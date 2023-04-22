Alia-Ranbir, Kajol-Ajay, Anil Kapoor And Other Stars Visit Aditya Chopra's House After Pamela Chopra's Death

Ajay Devgn and Kajol (L), Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (R) at Aditya Chopra's house.

A day after Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra's death, several Bollywood stars were pictured at her filmmaker-producer son Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence on Friday evening. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher were pictured at Aditya Chopra's house on Friday. Earlier on Friday, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra paid their condolences to the Chopra family.

Kajol, who was a part of Aditya Chopra's iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was pictured with husband Ajay Devgn at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Ranbir Kapoor, who starred in YRF's Shamshera and Bachna Ae Haseeno, was pictured at Aditya Chopra's residence with wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor had also been a part of some of YRF's biggest hits including Kabhi Kabhie and Doosra Aadmi. Rishi Kapoor also starred in Yash Chopra's iconic Chandni.

Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep clicked at the Chopra residence.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher pictured at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to actor Rani Mukerji. Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of many Yash Raj Films. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband's journey in cinema.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge, all of them were tracks from Yash Raj films. Besides her singing credits, Pamela Chopra was also credited as the writer for Kabhie Kabhie. She also co-wrote the script of the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai along with her husband Yash Chopra. She also worked as a dress designer for films like Silsila and Sawaal.