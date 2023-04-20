Poonam Dhillon's Tribute To 'Mentor' Pamela Chopra: 'Groomed Me From Gawky Teenager To Presentable Actor'

A throwback of Pamela Chopra and Poonam Dhillon. (courtesy: poonam_dhillon_)

Pamela Chopra, wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died in Mumbai on Thursday. The film producer and singer was 74. The family, in a statement, said, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." Tributes are pouring in from all corners. Now, Poonam Dhillon has written a heart-wrenching note in memory of a “tremendous lady of grace and intelligence” Pamela Chopra. Poonam Dhillon said that it was Pamela Chopra who groomed and helped her with her character in the 1978 film Trishul. The actress wrote, “Lost a tremendous lady of grace, Intelligence, integrity, love, strength, and generosity Pamela Yash Chopra. Can go on about her limitless amazing qualities. My mentor, the person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in Trishul.”

Remembering the wonderful time she had spent with Pamela Chopra, Poonam Dhillon said, “Have spent such precious time with here where I have learnt a lot from her. Truly will miss her intensely. As will everyone who knew her.”

Poonam Dhillon continued, “Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much-awaited weekly event marked on all our calendars. Her carefully curated meals were a delight and fabulous.”

Poonam Dhillon has also shared a throwback gem featuring herself, Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra on Instagram. The pic is from one of Poonam Dhillon's birthday parties. Along with it, she wrote, "My Happy Memory ... on one of my Birthdays .....MISS YOU BOTH."

Pamela Chopra is survived by sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.