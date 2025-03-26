Poonam Dhillon On <i>Sikandar</i> Star Salman Khan: "He Was Very Good-Looking, Never Thought He Will Be Such A Big Star"

Poonam Dhillon was a reigning actress back in the 80s. She gained fame with her 1979 film Noorie, her other acclaimed projects include Trishul, Red Rose, Dard, Karma, Naam, Samundar, to name a few.

As quoted on Times Of India, "Poonam Dhillon recalled those bygone days when she would see Salman Khan as a young boy at Salim-Javed's house.

She shared, "He was younger than me by a few years, and I never thought he would be such a big star. But he was very good-looking."

Poonam Dhillon recalled how when Maine Pyaar Kiya was released, she found herself admiring Salman Khan all over again. She still found him incredibly cute, and would often pull her husband Ashok Thakeria's leg, saying, "Look how cute he is!"

Poonam Dhillon went further down memory lane as she fondly recalled her beautiful bond with Rekha, and playing the iconic Sunil Dutt's daughter in Laila.

She also shared how Sunil Dutt's son Sanjay Dutt shared screen space with her for the last time in Street Singer. Sanjay had to then quit films for a while because of his ongoing case. However, he always made an entrance, courtesy of his good looks. This film was also where Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure met and bonded instantly.

The actress shared how she had once jokingly told Sunil Dutt, who was playing her father, "If you were younger, I would have probably wanted to marry you."

Highlighting her relationship with Rekha, Dhillon shared, "Rekha is very affectionate, I love her."

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol in the film Dono, directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya.

