Diamond Necklace Worth Over A Lakh Stolen From Actor Poonam Dhillon's House

A diamond necklace worth over a lakh was stolen from Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon house in Mumbai on Monday. A man who allegedly worked at the house, also stole Rs 35,000 in cash and some dollars, police said.

The accused man, 37-year-old Sameer Ansari, had been at the actor's home in Khar from December 28 to January 5, as part of a team painting the flat. During that time, he allegedly took advantage of an unlocked cupboard and stole the items.

The actor lives in Juhu, but often spends time at the Khar residence where her son, Anmol, lives.

Ansari allegedly spent some of the stolen money throwing a party.

Poonam Dhillon was last seen in Jai Mummy Di co-starring Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh. She has featured in several other films including Pathar Ke Insan, Jai Shiv Shankar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Batwara, to name a few.