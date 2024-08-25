Poonam Dhillon On Arshad Warsi's "Joker" Comment About Prabhas: "Would Like Him To Undo The Hurt"

CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) president Poonam Dhillon received a letter from Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, president of Movie Artiste Association (MAA) following Arshad Warsi's "Joker" comment about Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, reported Hindustan Times. Poonam Dhillon told the publication that she would write Arshad Warsi for a response. Meanwhile, Poonam Dhillon shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy with Hindustan Times. Poonam Dhillon said that she believes Arshad Warsi commented about Prabhas' portrayal in the film and not on him as an artiste. "While I do believe that he may not have said it against Prabhas; it may be against the character in the film, I would still like him to clarify and if need be, undo the hurt which he may have caused artistes of the Telugu industry because we are all one industry," said Poonam Dhillon.

Poonam Dhillon added, "Prabhas is one of the most decent, nice, respected people of the industry and I am sure it was not meant to hurt him as a person."

Poonam Dhillon also ensured this episode of conflict wouldn't create a rift in the larger body of entertainment. "We will let Arshad clarify his stand because I cannot speak for him. I would like to believe that as an actor, he will not make such comments about someone who is so well-respected and loved," said Poonam Dhillon.

FYI, Arshad Warsi said on the podcast show with Samdish Bhatia that he didn't like Kalki 2898 AD. About Prabhas, he said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Following Arshad Warsi's comment, a lot of celebrities from the South Industry raised their voices in defence of Prabhas. Nani, Sudheer Babu and RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi wrote on X slamming Arshad Warsi's comment. Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin also shared his thoughts in this matter. He replied to a series of X posts and said, "Let's not go backwards...No more north-south or Bolly vs Tolly...eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry...Arshad saab should have chosen his words better...but it's ok...sending Buji toys for his kids."