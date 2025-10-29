Arshad Warsi Recalls Heartbreaking Last Memories Of His Mother: 'She Kept Asking For Water, I Said No'

Arshad Warsi recently opened up about the last time he saw his mother, who died of kidney failure. He spoke about his mother, whom he described as a homemaker, and how he did not get to spend much time with his parents. He recalled his mother's last moments while her treatment was underway.

What's Happening

Discussing the harsh treatment his mother endured while on dialysis, Arshad Warsi revealed that the doctors had instructed them not to give her even water.

On Raj Shamani's podcast, Arshad Warsi said, "My mother was a simple housewife who cooked great food. She had kidney failure and was on dialysis. Doctors had told us not to give her any water, but she kept asking for it. I kept saying no, and the night before she passed away, she called for me and again started asking for water. She passed away that night, and it killed me."

He went on to add that he often replays those final moments in his mind.

"There is also a part of me that keeps telling me that if I had given her water and she had passed away afterwards, I would have spent my whole life blaming myself for giving her water," he reflected.

"Now I think I should have given her the water. I was a child then, and I wanted to listen to what the doctor had said. Today, I can make that decision and choose to spend my last days with my family instead of in hospital. We never think about the person who is ill; instead, we make decisions based on our guilt," concluded the Jolly LLB 3 actor.

On How Life Changed After Both Parents Died

Arshad Warsi also revealed how he was "mature" for his age, even as a child.

Recalling how his father was struggling after losing a lot of money, he said, "I was very mature for my age, even as a kid. That was because we had lost a lot of money. My father was struggling and things were constantly going downhill. We started from a big house, had to leave that, and the houses just kept getting smaller. After my dad and mum passed away, I barely cried because I was trying to be a man; I was trying to sort things out. I cried weeks later, when it all hit me at once."

In A Nutshell

Arshad Warsi opened up about losing his mother to kidney failure. He also spoke about having to grow up quickly after losing his parents and how he had "barely cried" at the time.

ALSO READ | Arshad Warsi Shares The Moment Aryan Khan Convinced Him To Join The Ba***ds Of Bollywood