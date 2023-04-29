Alia Bhatt's Verdict On A Piece From Aryan Khan's Streetwear Brand

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a picture of herself, dressed in a quirky white t-shirt from the shelves of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand Dyavol.X. Alia, all smiles in the picture, wrote in her Instagram stories, "Congratulations Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, your clothes are fabulous, can't wait for the drop tomorrow. Dyavol X." Reacting to Alia's shoutout, Aryan Khan wrote, "Thankyou" in his Instagram story. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are co-stars of the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. The duo also co-produced the film Darlings last year. The film marked Alia's debut as a film producer. Other than that, Aryan's mom Gauri Khan did the interiors of Alia Bhatt's vanity van a few years ago.

See Aryan Khan's reply to Alia's story here:

Screenshot of Aryan Khan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan also re-posted a picture of Shanaya Kapoor dressed in a Dyavol X t-shirt on his Instagram stories and he added fire emojis to it.

Screenshot of Aryan Khan's Instagram story

Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan recently modelled for Dyavol X. He also featured in the brand's advert that was directed by Aryan.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews. She won Filmfare Best Actress trophy for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.