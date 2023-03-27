Alia Bhatt's Snapshots From London Featuring Husband Ranbir Kapoor And Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has treated her Insta family to a photo dump from her recent London trip. The actress jetted off to the UK to celebrate her 30th birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. In the first image, the star couple, twinning in black ensembles, can be seen walking (with their hands wrapped around each other) on the streets. It was followed by a sweet picture of Alia looking pretty in a white ensemble. The next two images are of Alia and Ranbir exploring the city, followed by an adorable photo of the Bhatt sisters twinning in white outfits. Sharing the images, Alia captioned it as "LDN 2023," followed by a shortcake emoticon.

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the images, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Looking good!!!" followed by a love-struck emoticon. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look below:



Alia Bhatt, who turned a year older on March 15, shared pictures on her Instagram handle from the celebrations at the Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in London. In the first picture, she is sitting pretty with her birthday cake. The second photo features the birthday girl happily posing with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She also shared pictures with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the caption, the actress simply wrote, "Thirty."

Take a look at Alia's birthday album below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Raha on November 6 last year.