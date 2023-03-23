Just Farhan Akhtar 'Searching For Gold' AKA Locations For Film Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt Reacts

Image was shared by Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

We can't keep calm as filmmaker-actor Farhan Khan has finally started scouting for locations in Rajasthan for his upcoming and much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa. The Rock On!! star on Thursday shared a picture of himself where he can be seen standing in a desert with his back to the camera. In the image, Farhan can be seen wearing a jacket, shorts, and boots. Sharing the new picture, Farhan captioned the post, "Searching for gold." Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt commented, "Can't waitlist" while Ritesh Sidhwani said, "And he is back on the director's chair."

In Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina, Priyanka and Alia will be reportedly seen going on a road trip together.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, while talking about the film, told Pinkvilla, "We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally, it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun." The actor also revealed her plans of making her co-stars Priyanka and Alia use a whole lot of makeup that she will carry from her beauty brand. She said, "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now you have to use this.'"

Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar, while its script will be co-written by Farhan, his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will be produced by Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar- Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The brother-sister duo have previously worked on similar films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) as writer-director.