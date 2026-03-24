Alia Bhatt's 33rd Birthday Celebrations Continue With 'Best Mamas' And Padel Craze

Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday with family and Ranbir Kapoor on March 15. On Tuesday, the actress shared more pictures with a bunch of women. What caught the internet's attention was Alia's padel love. She is seen wearing a pink-violet cap that reads "in my padel era." In another image, she's cutting the birthday cake. There's another image of the birthday cake as well.

Alia Bhatt captioned the images: "Birthday celebrations continue with the best mamas/ladies, playing a lot of padel.

"The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello ADHD), but this morning was just everything. Also, there's just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!)"

About a week ago, Alia Bhatt shared wholesome pictures from her birthday celebrations in California. She was joined by sister Shaheen, husband Ranbir, and daughter Raha. In one picture, Ranbir plants a kiss on her cheek.

Keeping her message short and sweet, Alia wrote: "This is 33... full of glee. So grateful."

On the Work Front

Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the series The Railway Men.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The project marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films.

Alpha is the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.