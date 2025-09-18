Alia Bhatt Turns Up The Heat At <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Premiere, Deepika Padukone Reacts

Several stars attended the grand premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood last evening. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the star power couples who graced the event in style. Alia Bhatt looked like a vision in white as she shared pictures on social media. Deepika Padukone complimented her in the comments section.

She captioned the pictures, "The good, the bads and the glam @gucci (star emoji) All set for #TheBadsOfBollywood!"

Deepika Padukone commented, "STUNNING."

Alia Bhatt opted for a Gucci archival cut-out dress. She completed the look with metallic hoops and a luxury bag.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Too good", whereas her mother, actress Soni Razdan, stated, "Oh wow!"

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere

The event also welcomed a wave of celebrity guests. Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the venue. Music artist Raja Kumari also made a stylish entrance. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together, twinning in white, becoming one of the most talked-about couples of the night.

About The Bads Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The show was released today on Netflix.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt wore a classy white Gucci gown to the premiere night of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. From Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar, stars were in awe of her look, complimenting her in the comments section.

ALSO READ | Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood? Internet Explodes