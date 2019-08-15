Alia Bhatt Ties Rakhi To Karan Johar's Son Yash. The Internet Loves Pic

Karan Johar Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Alia Bhatt fulfilled her duty as a sister and tied rakhi to Karan Johar's 2-year-old son Yash, Their picture, shared by Karan Johar on his Instagarm story, is driving the Internet crazy, courtesy - Alia Bhatt's priceless smile. In the click, Alia can be seen dressed in a traditional attire, which she paired with jumka and bindi while Yash can be seen twinning in red t-shirt with his twin sister Roohi. Going by the picture, it appears that this time, Karan Johar brought customized "brother" and "sister" t-shirts for them. While Roohi can be seen a little distracted in the photo, Alia can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she ties a rakhi to little Yash.

The picture was re-shared by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on their official Instagram account. Instagram users flooded the post with comments such as "Cutest bandhan" and "Adorable." Check it out:

And here's the original photo shared by Karan Johar with caption: "Alia didi."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank along with Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Soankshi Sinha. The actress is now prepping for her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2. Also, she has several films such as Takht, Brahmastra and south project RRR lined-up.

