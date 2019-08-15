Children, Women Tie Rakhi To PM Modi On Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi can be seen sitting on a chair while kids and women tie 'rakhis' to him (PTI)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, schoolchildren and women tied 'rakhis' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi was tied 'rakhis' at the Prime Minister's Office, where he also interacted and played around with the children.

In a video, the Prime Minister can be seen sitting on a chair while kids and women from different religions tie 'rakhis' to him. He also received several gifts from the women.

He took to Twitter to wish the nation on the festival. "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he wrote.

