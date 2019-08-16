Aishwarya Rai Shares New Pics From Bachchans' Raksha Bandhan Diaries

The Bachchans during Raksha Bandhan 2019 celebrations. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Aishwarya shared pictures from the celebrations with her brother Aditya Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also tied rakhis to Aditya's sons Navya and Agastya also celebrated the festival with Aaradhya

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Raksha bandhan on August 15 with the rest of the world and among them was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who shared highlights from the festivities a little later than everyone else. On late Thursday evening, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebration with her brother Aditya Rai and his family. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also tied rakhi to Aditya's sons. In one of the pictures on Aishwarya's Instagram page, the 45-year-old actress can be seen posing with Aditya, his wife Shrima and their sons. Aaradhya and Brinda Rai (Aishwarya and Aditya's mother) also joined them in the picture, which was captioned, "Family time."

Before celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the Rais, Aishwarya and Aaradhya celebrated the festival with the Bachchans. Aishwarya also shared pictures of how seven-year-old Aaradhya tied rakhi to Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

At the Bachchans' residence, Shweta and Naina Bachchan (daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh) tied rakhis to Abhishek Bachchan while Aardhya joined Navya Naveli (Shweta's daughter) in tying rakhi to Agastya. Shweta had also shared pictures from Raksha Bandhan 2019 diaries on her Instagram page too.

Here are pictures shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her Raksha Bandhan 2019 album:

And here are some posts shared by Shweta Bachchan Nanada:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, has signed up for a film with Mani Ratnam while she's also set to star in Anurag Kashyap's film, co-starring her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.