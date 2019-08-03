This Pic Of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Karan Johar shared this image of Yash and Roohi. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Karan Johar shared a picture of his kids on Instagram "Love you universe for this blessing," he wrote Karan's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours

If Karan Johar's latest Instagram post doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will. The filmmaker made our Saturday better by posting an oh-so-adorable picture of his kids - Yash and Roohi. In the photograph, the siblings can be seen happily smiling for the camera. ( We are pretty sure that they get the strong posing game from their father). Roohi, dressed in a white dress with polka dots, can be seen smiling with all our heart, while Yash can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Just like us, KJo's Instafam also loved the picture and the comments section is replete with comments like "cuties" and "adorable." Karan Johar captioned the post: "Love you universe for this blessing."

Without much ado, take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Yash and Roohi frequently make appearances on their father's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Yash and Roohi were born in 2017 via surrogacy. Yash and Roohi celebrated their second birthday in February this year. Karan's twins are also friends with Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently produced Student Of the Year 2. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Brahmastra and Netflix's Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. He will also direct the period drama Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.