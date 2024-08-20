Raksha Bandhan 2024: How Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Celebrated The Festival?

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post is cuteness overloaded. The filmmaker shared a LOL clip of his twins, Yash and Roohi, performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals. We can also spot KJo's mother Hiroo Johar in the video. Wondering, where is Karan Johar? He is behind the camera recording the whole scene. The video begins with Karan asking Roohi to perform the ritual. After Roohi does the aarti, Yash tries to run away, saying, “Ok, bye.” KJo asks him to stop, saying, “What bye? She has to tie you the rakhi.” As Roohi is tying the rakhi on Yash's wrist, he starts giving her a countdown. Karan, once again, interjects, saying, “Are you giving a timer to your sister? I will be very upset.” Yash, who seems to be in a hurry, says, “Thanks. Bye.” But Karan stops him again.

In his caption, Karan Johar wrote, “Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.”

Reacting to the post, Urvashi Rautela dropped a heart-eyed face emoji. Saba Pataudi commented, “Mahsha'Allah.” Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri said, “Hahaaha how are they sooooo cuteeeee, Karan.” Sonali Bendre and Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts under the post.

This is not the first time that Karan Johar has posted an adorable yet hilarious video of his twins. Before this, in a clip shared on Instagram, Yash and Roohi are guiding their music teacher Kunal Basu (the founder of Swirl Music) about the different ways of getting rid of body hair. It begins with Yash saying, “Kunal sir, you are too cute, but you are too hairy.” The teacher, who is recording the sibling duo, quickly turns the camera towards Roohi. He asks, “You agree? Roohi reverts, “Yes.” Soon, the twins start talking about several ways of removing hair. Yash suggests, “You need to get a special shaving kind of cream and put it on your body, easy. Then you just wipe it. Then, your hair will fully go in one minute.” Roohi recommends, “You have to put wax.” Kunal asks, “Isn't that painful?” Yash responds, “Yes, but don't care.” Towards the end, the music teacher says, “Thank you for my beauty tips.”

“So clearly I am not the only one being subjected to their opinions and feedback! Kunal Sir I hope you feel my pain anyone for tips on grooming and deserving birthdays you know who to contact!” reads the text attached to the post.

In terms of work, Karan Johar last produced Bad Newz, which featured Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.