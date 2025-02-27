Alia Bhatt Reacts To A Fan Post Calling Ranbir Kapoor A Green Flag

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's favourite celebrity couples.

But then there are times when fans have labelled Ranbir Kapoor as a “toxic” man. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the alleged claims.

The actress recently reacted to a fan post that lauded Ranbir Kapoor for his dedication towards his family. The fan mentioned how Ranbir was so thoughtful to include his wife and daughter's initials in his lifestyle brand, ARKS.

The post read, “Funny how jealous people always call him a red flag, womaniser, mumma's boy etc. But Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter's initials in his brand's name. If this is a red flag then I guess it's better than every so-called green flag on the internet."

Alia showed her support by liking the post.

This isn't the first time Alia Bhatt has supported her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress addressed the chatter about Ranbir's so-called toxic influence on her life.

She said, "I've been accused of talking too much about Ranbir," prompting host Karan Johar to ask about the lipstick controversy.

"Anything you say about him becomes like a sudden explosion online," KJo said.

He added, "Is it because Ranbir is not on social media?"

Alia agreed and said, "I think so. I have a very candid way of speaking and even when I'm talking about something in my life I like to imitate the person I'm talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal and I feel like a lot of the things just get picked out of context. Which happened recently with a video and stuff like that."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. The couple are parents to a daughter, Raha, who celebrated her second birthday on November 6, 2024.