To Alia Bhatt, An Adorable Message From Dharmendra: "Loving <i>Bahu</i>, Pretty <i>Beti</i>"

Legendary star Dharmendra's latest Instagram post is dedicated to actress Alia Bhatt.

Dharmendra has worked with Alia in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. On Tuesday, Bollywood's He-Man took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture with Alia from the promotions.

In the caption, he showered love on Alia, calling her "loving bahu" and "pretty beti."

"An excellent artist, loving Bahu, Pretty Beti. Always pray for RK," he wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer and Alia in lead roles, and was released on July 28, 2024. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

The movie also starred Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

In the coming months, Dharmendra will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The soldier was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)