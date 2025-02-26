Sandeep Reddy Vanga: "<i>Animal</i> Was Criticised, But Ranbir Was Lauded"

Animal was a roaring success when it was released in 2023. It was led by Ranbir Kapoor, while Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol played key roles.

The film faced a lot of flak for highlighting toxic masculinity and misogyny. Internet users had flooded social media with their opinions. However, that did not stop Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal from becoming a resounding success.

Now, in conversation with podcaster Komal Nahta, director and co-writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spoken about how though Animal faced such harsh criticism, but Ranbir Kapoor was hailed for his performance.

Vanga said, "One thing I'll tell you. People who criticised very badly, film-related people who criticised Animal. Everybody says 'but Ranbir toh tod diya.' See, I'm not jealous of Ranbir. But the point is 'Ranbir toh tod diya but writer-director ne yeh kar diya.' I don't understand the disparity. So I understood they wanted to work with Ranbir. That's clear."

Sandeep further added that when Kabir Singh was released, things were different. The lead actor Shahid Kapoor faced as much backlash as the film did.

In a Reddit thread that has now gone viral, one user commented, "I strongly agree with his statement. When Kabir Singh got released, Shahid got equal flak for acting in it. But in Animal, Ranbir somehow only got praised and all hatred was only for Vanga. Ranbir truly has a lot of support."

While some users continue to be against Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as they said, "I've seen sore losers, he's a sore winner. He gets the audience and he still complains. Imagine how much he'd complain if his movie tanked. He is such a cry baby," whereas a comment read, "Ab Vanga bhi victim-victim khelega."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to reunite again in Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.