Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's <i>Alpha</i> Skips Christmas Release, To Hit Theatres In 2026

The upcoming Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer action film Alpha has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release on December 25 (as confirmed by Alia on the sidelines of the Milan Fashion Week), will now arrive in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

The reason behind the release getting pushed is the VFX work remaining on the film. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to serve a delectable actioner, and the first female-led film from the famed spy-universe, and for that to happen, December 25 deadline seems too tight of a ropewalk.

Yash Raj Films confirmed as they shared that the VFX team of ‘Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape.

A YRF spokesperson said in a statement shared with the media, “‘Alpha' is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026”.

Alpha that pairs Alia Bhatt with Sharvari in this relentless action thriller, and also stars Anil Kapoor & Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of YRF spy-universe.

Another top trade source said, “‘Alpha ‘team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending and that's why Alpha is releasing in April and not February”.

