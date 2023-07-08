Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar In ROFL Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Bloopers

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Our Saturday just got a whole lot better, courtesy Dharma Productions' new video. Simply put, what happens on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, makes its way to Instagram and TBH, we are not complaining at all. The makers posted LOL bloopers from the sets of the film. From Alia Bhatt shooting in the snow in a chiffon saree, to her forgetting her lines during the shoot of Tum Kya Mile, the video has it all. Not to mention, Karan Johar grooving a little to Ranveer Singh being his energetic self. You'll know when you see the video. We'll let the video do the talking.

The caption on the post read, "It's a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here's a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July."

Check out the video posted by Dharma Productions here:

Check out the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, is slated to release in theatres on July 28. The film's first track Tum Kya Mile released earlier this month. After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).