Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Post-Wedding Bash: Alia's BFF Anushka Ranjan Shares Adorable Post With 'Girls'

Alia Bhatt with her girl gang (courtesy: anushkaranjan)

Alia Bhatt's BFF, Anushka Ranjan, has shared some inside pictures from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding bash. Ranbir and Alia hosted a party at their Vastu house on Saturday. Anushka shared two images on her Instagram stories, featuring newlywed Alia with her girl gang. In the first post, Alia is getting a warm hug from her BFFs-Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta and others. Alia looks happy around her squad in a grey-blingy short dress. Sharing the post, Anushka captioned it as "Girls".

Here have a look:

In the next post, Anushka Ranjan shared a picture with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other friends. Check out below:

Anushka Ranjan has been friends with Alia Bhatt for the longest time. Often, they are seen enjoying a vacation together with their girl gang. Anushka Ranjan was also spotted in the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt from the mehendi ceremony. Sharing the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these!"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding bash was also attended by several B-town celebs, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan and Shakun Batra. The couple got married on April 14 at their Vastu house in the presence of their family and close friends.

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan is married to actor Aditya Seal. The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Wedding Pullav. She has also featured in Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu. However, she rose to fame with the ALT Balaji web series Fittrat, co-starring her husband Aditya Seal and Krystle D'Souza.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty, namely Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra.