Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside Pictures From Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Post Wedding Bash

Neetu, Karisma, Malaika, Arjun and Nitasha (courtesy: neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor is a happy mom as her son Ranbir Kapoor married his longtime girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on April 14. The couple got married at their Vastu house in the presence of their family and close friends. Ever since the pre-wedding ceremonies began on April 13, Neetu kept her followers updated by sharing inside images on her Instagram stories. Recently, she shared several pictures from Alia and Ranbir's post-wedding bash. She reshared daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post, featuring her with Riddhima and nieces Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. Check out below:

In the next post, she shared a selfie with director Karan Johar. Tagging Karan, she wrote, "you are tooo much fun". Check out below:

Next, she shared a post featuring Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. In all the pictures, Neetu is flashing her million-dollar smile. Check out below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a post-wedding bash on Saturday, and seeing the pictures, one can say that the theme was black and white. For the party, Neetu Kapoor opted for a black-shimmery dress and let her hair loose. She accessorised her look with a green pendant and matching ring.

Earlier, on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor shared a post from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, the Kapoor family can be seen dancing. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mehendi mast," along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The comedy-drama helmed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release on June 24.