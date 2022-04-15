Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Why Neetu Kapoor Was Our Favourite Person At The Festivities

Ranbir, Alia marriage: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni after the wedding

Nobody was more excited than Neetu Kapoor's at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities this week. Amid the super-secret celebrations, the groom's mother won hearts by smiling for the cameras, greeting the media with a namaste and posing for pictures. Just a few days ago, Neetu Kapoor resolutely blocked paparazzi questions about the wedding date, responding hilariously with a shrug and looking to heaven when she was asked, "bahu kab aa rahi (when is your daughter-in-law expected)?" On Wednesday, the day of the mehendi, the family's car was mobbed by media teams waiting outside the wedding venue. Unfazed, Neetu Kapoor turned to the photographers with a namaste and a big smile.

In the evening, after the mehendi ended, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima posed for photos. "She's the best," said Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, also confirming to the media that the wedding was being held the next day at Vastu, where Alia and Ranbir Kapoor live.

Neetu Kapoor also introduced us to the Kapoor "dance squad" – which had Karisma Kapoor on it, obviously – and a glimpse of the mehendi on her hand, with 'Rishi' written on her index finger. Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 after battling cancer.

The morning of the wedding began with a haldi ceremony; the wedding pheras took place in the afternoon. Again, Neetu Kapoor cheerfully posed for pictures with Riddhima before each ceremony.

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor wrapped proceedings by making an appearance for the media with daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Despite being exhausted, she was her usual lively self – telling the paparazzi to go home and to bed when she was asked about the date of the wedding reception.

Neetu Kapoor began with a namaste and she ended with a namaste.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in a private ceremony at home on Thursday. Their film Brahmastra releases this September.