Alia Bhatt Balances Motherhood And Work With A Pickleball Session

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in ‘Jigra', was spotted playing pickleball in the city. She was playing a doubles game with actor Aditya Seal in her team.

Of late, the actress has been juggling work, motherhood and fitness by engaging in sporting activity to keep herself fit and active.

Earlier, the actress dropped pictures from her New Year celebrations as she took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from an undisclosed location. The pictures featured her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter, Raha Kapoor, her mother Soni Razdan, director Ayan Mukerji, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She wrote in the caption, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all”.

Prior to this, the actress was spotted at the Versova jetty in Mumbai, as she got down from the boat and took an autorickshaw. She was seen wearing an oversized striped shirt and a pair of wenge coloured pants.

Of late, many celebrities are opting for jetty rides from Versova to shooting spots in the Madh Island area of Mumbai as it saves time compared to the road ride of almost 90 minutes. Other actors like the Kannada superstar Yash, and Kiara Advani were also seen taking the jetty in order to reach the shooting spots.

Alia kickstarted the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. The actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which showed the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month.

She wrote on the video, “And it's up”.

December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor's (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house.

