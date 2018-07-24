Alia Bhatt On Nepotism: 'If I Was On The Other Side, I'd Be Heartbroken'

Alia Bhatt was mentored by Karan Johar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter I just got very lucky with my first try: Alia Bhatt Her upcoming films are Brahmastra and Kalank

Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was launched in Bollywood by director Karan Johar in 2012 film Student Of The Year told Times Of India that she agrees that nepotism exists. "Of late, I have realised that there is no need to defend the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist. The reason why it has become an emotional debate is because those who don't get a chance, it is difficult for them. If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way. Yes, it does exist everywhere but this is the only business where there's no fixed funda. You need to be at the right place at the right time," Alia Bhatt was quoted as saying.

After the release of Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt proved her mettle with giving outstanding performances in films such as Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. She balanced it out with lighter subject film such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and BadrinathKi Dulhania to name a few.

Alia Bhatt's mentor Karan Johar has been pulled into the debate on nepotism several times and he has been accused of promoting celeb kids over outsiders. He was called the "flag bearer of nepotism" by actress Kangana Ranaut, which snowballed into controversy of sorts.

Alia Bhatt also told Times Of India that after the first opportunity the fate of an actor depends on God. "As far as I am concerned, I won't even say that I was more prepared because I was so and so's daughter. I just got very lucky with my first try (Student of The Year), but you can only get lucky with that first chance. After that only bhagwaan bachaye," she was quoted as saying.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects are Brahmastra and Kalank.