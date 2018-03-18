Kangana Ranaut Feels Her Nepotism Comment 'Worked As A Catalyst' Kangana said, "When I talked about it, perhaps people were subconsciously observing it; they wanted to talk about it"

Kangana Ranaut said, "I said it (about nepotism) out of observation" She had accused Karan Johar of being the flag bearer of nepotism Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya Queen actress also said that "people were subconsciously observing" nepotism in Bollywood and wanted to talk about. "I said it (about nepotism) out of observation, I am not an activist here, though I would love to serve my society; nepotism exists everywhere, we have grown up seeing it. When I talked about it, perhaps people were subconsciously observing it; they wanted to talk about it. My comment worked as a catalyst," IANS quoted her as saying. In February 2017, Kangana sparked off the nepotism debate, when she appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. Kangana had accused Karan of being the "flag bearer of nepotism" in Bollywood.



What followed was an ugly, public row where several stars including Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan joined Karan Johar at the IIFA Awards 2018, to claim that nepotism does not exist it the industry. The issue continued to attract attention over the year and the industry was therefore divided over the nepotism debate.



Varun Dhawan tweeted an apology after facing social media flak, while Karan Johar spoke exclusively to NDTV and said, "Of course I don't believe that 'nepotism rocks'. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it's your talent, hard work and conviction. It's the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it."



Here's what Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar said

I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.. — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 18, 2017







When Kangana was questioned if she did manage to change the viewpoint of filmmaker Karan Johar with her statement, she replied: "I am no one to do that, my intention was not that. He believes in bloodlines, dynasty and such talents worked for him, isn't it? I cannot make him believe in talents that he does not believe in. but I can say what I want to say," reported IANS.



Speaking from the perspective of an outsider in the industry, the national award-winning actress said that one should not be disheartened if they face discrimination. "It is 'okay' to be discriminated against if you are an outsider because there are things that one does to know as an outsider newcomer. People are not responsible for you (the newcomer), you have to be persistent, observant to know things. Today I am talking about it because I made it to this level. I learned," IANS quoted her as saying.



"I put my observation out there and understand this is how it functions. In the beginning, everyone is treated in the same way; don't think it is happening to you only. Do not think the world is like this to me, the world is the way it is; it is not fair to anyone. You have got to make sure that you work around it," she added.



Kangana, who was last seen in 2017 film Simran has an interesting line-up of projects such as Mental Hai Kya.



(With inputs from IANS)





