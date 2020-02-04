Alia Bhatt On First Expensive Buy And Dream Home In London

Alia Bhatt has a slew of films lined up (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt wants to own a "private jet"

"A home in the mountains is a dream," she added

"I hate shopping when I'm on holiday," said Alia

Actress Alia Bhatt opened up about "living on a budget" and "splurging on holidays" in a recent interview with The Economic Times. Alia Bhatt, who made it to the top 10 of Forbes List Of 100 Indian Celebs in 2019, began her interview by saying: "I can live within a budget. I don't spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me, 'Why don't you spend more?'" Remembering her teenage days, the 26-year-old actress said: "I never bought expensive things as a teenager. I didn't have the money." Alia, however, confessed her love for bags and obsession for athleisure. "The first expensive thing I bought (as a teenager) was with my own money - a Louis Vuitton bag. I splurge the most on bags. I love them. And gym clothes (laughs)," read The Economic Times interview.

Alia said that her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has to keep a check on her when she walks into her favourite athleisure store: "I have every sort of track-pant from Lululemon. My sister has to literally give me a cut-off. She says (mock scolds), 'You're not allowed to spend more than this', when I walk into the store. I now shop modestly because she thinks I have a sickness for athleisure."

Alia Bhatt, whose vacation pictures always send the Internet into a tizzy, talked about how seriously she takes her holidays: "I also splurge on holidays, but I take one holiday a year - the New Year one. I spend on the destination and the hotel. I hate shopping when I'm on holiday." This year, Alia travelled to an undisclosed beach destination with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for her New Year trip.

Talking about her dream buys, Alia said: "A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I'll fulfil it later in life." Meanwhile, she's already ticked off 'a home in London' from her list: "I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did it in 2018. It's in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time." Alia Bhatt owns a house in Mumbai's Juhu, where she lives with sister Shaheen.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has films such as Takht, Sadak 2, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in her line-up.