Alia Bhatt Is 'Keeping The Spirit Up' With Her Work-Out Partners. They Are...

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a work-out selfie on Instagram

"Relying on those endorphins," wrote Alia

Alia was working out with Shaheen and Akansha

Alia Bhatt, who used to have an impressive gym attendance, is not missing her work-out sessions even during the lockdown. She's working out at home, of course but not without her work-out buddies. While most of us are binge watching shows to normalise the TGIF feeling, Alia Bhatt is sweating it out on Friday evening. Trust Alia Bhatt to look adorable in a work-out selfie also - she shared one and revealed she's catching up with her virtual work-out partners during the session: "Relying on those endorphins and my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up." Alia roped in her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for some calorie burning sessions on Friday.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here. Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh commented: "Best" on the photo while Akansha revealed how serious she is about working out even during the lockdown with this comment: "Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday."

Meanwhile, Alia continues to believe in magic even during these trying times. "Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do," she captioned a post.

When she is not working out, she is baking, reading books and brushing up her photography skills.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films to look forward too. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.