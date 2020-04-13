'Little Pudding Making Pudding': Shaheen Bhatt Shares Adorable Pic Of Alia Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt never fail to set sibling goals for us. The Bhatt sisters, who are currently staying together in their swanky Juhu apartment, keep sharing snippets from their home diaries on their Instagram profile. On Sunday, Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable snippet of Alia in her pajamas and we are yet to get over it. The sisters seem to be in the Sunday mood and are craving some pudding. In her Instagram story, Shaheen shared a picture of a smiling Alia who can be seen standing inside the kitchen. Sharing the picture, Shaheen wrote an equally adorable caption: "Little pudding making pudding." Alia, with her bright smile, quickly grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Sunday. Take a look at the adorable picture of Alia shared by Shaheen here:

The Bhatt sisters, in lockdown, are experimenting in the kitchen. A few days back, their kitchen smelt of chocolate cake and banana bread, courtesy Shaheen and Alia. Alia shared a set of drool-worthy pictures of the cake and bread on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Stayed home and .. baked a little with the sister. Shaheen Bhatt made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain-free paleo banana bread." Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, Alia is doing it all - from photographing her pets to revisiting dust-caked albums. Take a look:

Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the 27-year-old actress also revealed that she has enrolled for an online course in creative writing.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has multiple films in her pipeline. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR>.