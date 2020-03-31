Inside Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt's 'Writer's Room'

Highlights
- Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram
- It features Alia Bhatt
- Alia and Shaheen stay together in their Juhu apartment
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, on Tuesday, treated her Instafam to a glimpse of Alia busy with her laptop, in home quarantine. The Bhatt sisters, who are currently in home confinement due to the nationwide lockdown, keep sharing snippets of how they are spending time. In the picture shared by Shaheen, Alia can be seen sitting on a chair with her laptop as she looks at the screen. In front of Alia, is a table with two books on it. Sharing the picture with the sneak peek of their swanky apartment, Shaheen wrote, "Writer's room". Take a look at the picture here:
Alia, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. Adding to her "Stay home and.." series, the Highway actress, on Monday, shared a picture of two notebooks and a laptop screen that faintly shows "The craft of plot." Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress also revealed that she has enrolled for an online course in creative writing.
This is how the Bhatt sisters are spending their time at home. Take a look:
Shaheen and Alia frequently feature on each other's Instagram profile. Remember Shaheen's adorable birthday wish for Alia?
"Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child." Happy Birthday to my best friend. You will never know the joy you bring to my life - I am grateful for you every day.
And this adorable selfie of the sisters? Alia wrote, "Funny faces.. (how I spent my birthday):
On the work front, Alia Bhatt has multiple films in her pipeline. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.