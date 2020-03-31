Inside Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt's 'Writer's Room'

Shaheen Bhatt shared this image of Alia Bhatt. (courtesy shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, on Tuesday, treated her Instafam to a glimpse of Alia busy with her laptop, in home quarantine. The Bhatt sisters, who are currently in home confinement due to the nationwide lockdown, keep sharing snippets of how they are spending time. In the picture shared by Shaheen, Alia can be seen sitting on a chair with her laptop as she looks at the screen. In front of Alia, is a table with two books on it. Sharing the picture with the sneak peek of their swanky apartment, Shaheen wrote, "Writer's room". Take a look at the picture here:

Alia, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets from her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. Adding to her "Stay home and.." series, the Highway actress, on Monday, shared a picture of two notebooks and a laptop screen that faintly shows "The craft of plot." Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress also revealed that she has enrolled for an online course in creative writing.

This is how the Bhatt sisters are spending their time at home. Take a look:

Shaheen and Alia frequently feature on each other's Instagram profile. Remember Shaheen's adorable birthday wish for Alia?

And this adorable selfie of the sisters? Alia wrote, "Funny faces.. (how I spent my birthday):

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has multiple films in her pipeline. Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR.