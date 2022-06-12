Alia Bhatt Enjoys Lunch Date With Mom Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen Bhatt In London

Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni and sister Shaheen. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt, who jetted off for the shooting of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, a few weeks ago, reunited with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in London. Soni shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle from her lunch date with her daughters. In the photo, Alia looks pretty in a black top with a plunging neckline paired with golden hoop earrings. Shaheen is wearing a long dress paired with a jacket, while Soni looks classy in an animal print shirt paired with black pants. The trio is posing for the camera, showing off their cute dimples.

Sharing the post, Soni Razdan captioned it as "Hello there," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after, Alia Bhatt dropped the comment, "Hello mommy," followed with a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Soni Razdan shared several pictures on her Instagram stories as she arrived in London. Check out below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting in London for Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. Helmed by Tom Harper, the spy drama also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in pivotal roles. The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The 29-year-old actress also has Darlings with Vijay Varma and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.