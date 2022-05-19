Soni Razdan And Deepti Naval In A Throwback From 'Good Old Days'

Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan has dropped a throwback photo from her younger days and fans can't keep calm. Of course, looking at old photos of Bollywood celebrities is always a treat to our eyes. But there's another reason for our excitement. The photo that Soni Razdan posted on Instagram shows a stark resemblance between her and her daughter, actress Alia Bhatt. And, no one can really overlook it. The photo features Soni Razdan alongside actress Deepti Naval, both in their youth. The black-and-white postcard was captioned, “There is simply no alternative to youth. Deepti Naval, thanks for sending me this pic of our good old days.” Fans loved the throwback moment. Many also dropped comments like “Alia looks so much like you” and “Like Alia” in the comments section.

Soni Razdan's sweet bond with her daughters, Alia and Shaheen, is known to one and all. The veteran actress left a sweet note for her daughters on Mother's Day. She posted photos from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremonies and wrote, “When a child is born so is a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers.”

Alia Bhatt too left us awed with her Mother's Day post. The social media update included Soni Razdan as well as Alia's mother-in-law, actress Neetu Kapoor. Alia wrote, “My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - all day every day." Soni Razdan commented, "Happy to be your mommy too love you." Neetu Kapoor too left a comment on the post: "Love you, Alia.”

Soni Razdan shared several pics with daughter Alia Bhatt during the actress' intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in April. Here's a candid snapshot where we see Alia, Ranbir and Soni Razdan in one frame. In the photo, Soni Razdan looks quite emotional during the wedding. She captioned the photo, “My heartbeats.”

Here's a photo of Soni Razdan with Alia Bhatt during mehendi. The caption read, “You'll always be my baby.”

Also, take a look at Soni Razdan posing for a family photo after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The photo also features Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt surely give us beautiful mother-daughter goals.