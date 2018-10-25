Alia Bhatt Dug Into Family Photo Archive To Wish Mom Soni Razdan On Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt shared this picture of parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a pure gold picture from the archives to wish her mom Soni Razdan on her birthday. Soni Razdan, who is also an actress, turns 62 today. In her birthday post, Alia shared an old picture of parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and gave a heartwarming caption to it. "Happy birthday my stunning mommy. Thank you for being a classic example of beauty inside out. No amount of words can express how fortunate I am to have a mother/friend/partner-in-trying-different-diets like you. Even if I say it a million times a day it won't be enough, but... I love you," Alia wrote. In the throwback picture, Ms Razdan is wearing a beautiful white sari and stands beside her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Here's Alia Bhatt's birthday post for mom Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt is the younger child of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Her elder sister is Shaheen, who recently launched a book on her battle with depression.

Actress Neena Gupta also wished her dear friend Soni Razdan with an old is gold photo. "35 saal se meri dost... ab dost hi nahin jeevan ka ek hissa ban gai hai. Happy birthday my dearest Soni," the Badhaai Ho actress wrote.

Soni Razdan was seen in brief role in daughter Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film Raazi. Yours Truly is her recently-released film.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy filming Kalank and Brahmastra simultaneously. She also has signed up for Takht and Sadak 2.

Ayan Mukeji's Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is her next film.