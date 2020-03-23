Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh To Co-Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh previously worked together in Gully Boy

Their next film is reportedly titled Baiju Bawra

The duo will also be seen together in Karan Johar's Takht

For all those who loved the chemistry of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the 2019 film Gully Boy, good news for you - the duo will reportedly co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film. A recent Filmfare report states that Alia and Ranveer will share screen space in a film titled Baiju Bawra. The film will reportedly be based on the 1952 Hindi film of the same name. The original movie, directed by Vijay Bhatt, featured Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in the main roles. While Alia will reportedly step into the shoes of Meena Kumari, Ranveer will reportedly play the role portrayed by Bharat Bhushan. However, neither the filmmaker nor the actors have confirmed the news yet.

Ranveer Singh played the role of a rapper in Gully Boy while Alia played his love interest. The duo even won the Filmfare Awards for the Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in the film.

Ranveer has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, in both of which the actor co-starred with his wife Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has collaborated with Alia Bhatt for his work-in-progress film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on the life of Mumbai's mafia boss Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker and eventually became an underworld don in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will also be seen together in Karan Johar's Takht, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.