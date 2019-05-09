Alia Bhatt And I Used To Train Together A Lot: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at the gym (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are great buddies and gym partners, as we have spotted the two together in gym videos in the past. Remember when Katrina Kaif helped (read almost tortured) Alia Bhatt train in Yasmin Karachiwala's absence once? Katrina was on Arbaaz Khan's show recently and she revealed the back story behind her once-viral gym video of herself and Alia and said she was just pranking Alia, who was new to functional training. But Katrina Kaif is particularly trending for saying she used to work-out with Alia a lot more than now because of her dating history with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina began explaining the video by saying: "So, this was a Sunday and this was when me and Alia used to train a lot together. We still do sometimes but we used to train together more during this time. So, we were waiting for Yasmin Karachiwala, who is our trainer. She was trainer who is late on a Sunday. So, me and Alia were waiting for her in the gym and we decided to make this video."

"Because Alia was just getting into the functional training. Alia was going to say 'How many do I have to do?' and I'm like: 'Do like 80-90'. I think I made her do about 40 actually and she was actually like please get Yasmin to come back," added Katrina Kaif as she began laughing.

While gossip columns continue to speculate if Alia and Katrina share a cordial rapport, in interviews in the recent past, Katrina Kaif has reiterated that catching up with Alia, Ranbir or Deepika Padukone is not awkward at all. Pictures and videos of Katrina and Ranbir greeting each other with a hug at the Filmfare Awards this year went crazy viral.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan.

