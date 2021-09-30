Alia Bhatt Accompanies Ranbir-Neetu To The Work-In-Progress Kapoor Bungalow

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor photographed at the construction site.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai after their mini Jodhpur vacation, went to check the progress of the under-renovation Krishna Raj bungalow on Thursday afternoon. The star couple, along with Ranbir's mom and actress Neetu Kapoor, were seen making their way to the construction site. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor are frequently seen checking up on the construction site. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew to Jodhpur for the actor's 39th birthday celebrations. The couple were also reportedly scouting for a venue for their wedding.

See the pictures of Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the construction site.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor at the site.

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor at the site.

Ranbir Kapoor photographed at the bungalow.

On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date in Jodhpur and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

During their Jodhpur stay, Alia and Ranbir went for a safari, a video from which was shared by several fan clubs on social media and went insanely viral.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.