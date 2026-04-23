Ali Fazal Meets Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjeev Goenka During IPL Match In His Hometown. Richa Chadha Reacts

The entire nation is currently gripped by IPL fever, and it seems Ali Fazal is no exception. On Wednesday, the actor headed to the Ekana Cricket Stadium to cheer for his home team, Lucknow Super Giants. While the team unfortunately faced a 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals on April 22, that did not dampen the actor's spirit, as he later shared a moment from the match on Instagram.

In the picture, Ali Fazal is seen standing alongside Sanjiv Goenka, the billionaire businessman, who is the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants. The two are captured sharing a warm handshake. Dressed in the team's jersey, Ali Fazal's look was all about showing his support, complete with his beaming smile.

Sharing the moment with fans, the actor captioned his post, “Nothing like supporting my hometown in my hometown. Letssgooo Super Giants.”

Reacting to the post, Ali Fazal's wife, Richa Chadha, dropped a red heart.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Metro... In Dino, a musical romantic drama written and directed by Anurag Basu. Released last year, the film featured an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

The narrative weaved together multiple contemporary love stories set in urban India, exploring themes of connection, loneliness and emotional vulnerability in modern relationships. The film served as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

Up next, Ali Fazal will be seen in Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol in key roles. The movie will be hitting the cinema screens on August 13.