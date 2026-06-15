In Sanchita Ugale's Death, Her Brother Draws A Sushant Singh Rajput Parallel

Actor Sanchita Ugale's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has suggested that his sister's suicide may be linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Akash claimed that both Sanchita and Sushant were subjected to immense pressure from the industry, which, according to him, contributed to their tragic decisions.

He also highlighted a coincidence - both deaths occurred on June 14, six years apart.

Akash pointed to Sanchita's final social media activity, which was a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary. The actor had shared an Instagram reel remembering Sushant, featuring the words, "It's again 14 June."

Recalling the circumstances surrounding the two deaths, Akash said, "He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that's what I'm saying."

He further explained why he believes the social media post carried significance.

"Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written- 'It's again 14 June'. This means that 14th June is happening again and yesterday itself she also committed suicide," he said.

Akash also urged the country's top leaders to intervene and ensure a thorough investigation into his sister's death.

"So, I request my country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, my state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, to please take note of this incident," he requested.

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sanchita Ugale died on Sunday, June 14, by suicide. She was 22.

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police officials have stated that the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been determined.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

The news has come as a shock to members of the television industry and her fans.

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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