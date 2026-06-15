Newlyweds Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Get Cosy On Italian Honeymoon

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying their newly married life and their latest outing has given fans another glimpse of their romance. The couple was recently spotted near Italy's beautiful Amalfi Coast, where they looked relaxed and happy while spending time together in the water.

Photos from their honeymoon showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss, cuddling and hugging while floating on an inflatable tube. Later, they were seen sitting closely together and relaxing on a lounge chair.

The romantic vacation comes weeks after the couple officially got married. Reports state that Dua and Callum first married in a civil ceremony in London on May 31 before celebrating with a larger wedding in Palermo, Sicily, on June 6.

The ceremony reportedly took place at the historic Villa Valguarnera and featured a special musical moment from Elton John.

Dua Lipa, wearing a metallic bikini and a bandana in her hair, stayed close to Callum Turner throughout the outing. Turner kept his look simple as he wore simple black swim shorts as the couple relaxed together on a pink and white floaty.

While spending time in Italy, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were seen at a restaurant in Tropea, Calabria, where a fan recognised them. The fan later told Deuxmoi, “Dua is literally the sweetest and even more beautiful in person.”

During the conversation, attention turned to Callum Turner and the ongoing rumours about him auditioning for James Bond. When the fan asked the actor about the speculation, Turner laughed before saying, “If it comes down to it, I'd be honoured to take on such a special role for everyone.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding at Villa Valguarnera was a lavish event that cost around $1.73 million. According to Vanity Fair, guests described it as one of the biggest “wedding of the year.

One insider even claimed that it was “the most important wedding in Sicily since Michael Corleone's.”

As the couple exchanged their vows, music legend Elton John performed his classic 1970 hit Your Song, which made the ceremony even more memorable for those in attendance.