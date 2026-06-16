<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Sees A Dip

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in India on June 12. The film had a decent opening at the box office and maintained its run over the next few days. On its first Monday, the biographical drama saw a slight dip in its collections.

The movie minted Rs 65 lakh across 1,866 shows on day 4, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 5.86 crore and total India net collections to Rs 4.90 crore so far.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.39% on Monday. It registered 5.23% occupancy for the morning shows. The momentum continued with 11.77% footfall in the afternoon shows and 14.15% in the evening shows. The night shows recorded 13.23% occupancy, the report added.

Chennai led all regions with 7 shows and an average occupancy of 15.3%. Mumbai and Pune followed closely, each recording 15% occupancy. At the other end, Surat had the lowest turnout at 4.5% across 77 shows.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata would be made tax-free in the state. During an interaction with the media, CM Saini said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

Reacting to the announcement, Kangana Ranaut said, "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana."

Directed by Manoj Taparia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. It chronicles the heroic efforts of the nurses, ward boys and staff at Cama Hospital who stood firm to protect and save nearly 400 patients during the crisis.