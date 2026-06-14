<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Film Sees Growth After Haryana Declares Film Tax-Free

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recorded growth at the box office on its second day after a modest opening on Friday.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.45 crore nett on Saturday, registering a 45 per cent increase from its Day 1 collection of Rs 1 crore. The film's total gross collection now stands at Rs 2.93 crore.

The film also witnessed improved footfall across theatres on Saturday.

It recorded an overall occupancy of 22.03 per cent in India.

Morning shows reported 6.08 per cent occupancy, which gradually increased through the day. Afternoon shows saw occupancy rise to 22.38 per cent, while evening shows recorded 25.54 per cent.

The highest turnout was during the night shows, which registered 29.92 per cent occupancy.

Background

The film received an additional boost after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that it would be made tax-free in the state.

During an interaction with the media, CM Saini said, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

Reacting to the announcement, Kangana Ranaut said, "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state. Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana."

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata revolves around the untold stories of doctors and medical staff who worked tirelessly during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film highlights their courage, compassion and sacrifices during one of the country's most tragic events.