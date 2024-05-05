Alaya F Wants 'Same Respect' As Other Actors In The Film Industry: 'It's Disappointing To Me...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy alayaf)

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who recently starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, opened up about the changes she would like to witness in the hindi Film industry. In an interview with Puja Talwar, Alaya was asked what change she would like to see in the film industry. To which the actress opined, “I just want the same respect here. I am not looking for 100 reasons why someone should be paid more; someone should be paid less. Or why someone should get a bigger vanity van, or why someone is staying in this hotel. Why someone has a complete say over how a film turns out vs. one who has absolutely no say? All these things, I can understand. That is still baad ki baad (that can be dealt with later). I am still young and new. There are many reasons it might not have to do with man or woman, but senior or junior, I'll let that go. But for me, it's when basic respect is not given, like the way you talk to someone.”

She further added, “When you are calling someone super early for no reason when you know the other actor is not going to come for the next four hours, you can easily call and say, ‘Hey, you can leave in a bit.' When an actor has not had any food, he tells them, ‘Go quickly for your lunch break; now we have a bit of time before your shot happens.' When it shows a lack of respect or regard for another person, that's something I don't like. It's disappointing to me, as I give it my all and treat everyone with a lot of love and respect.”

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles.Alaya Furniturewalla will be next seen in Srikanth alongside Rajkummar Rao. The biopic will be released on May 10.