Alanna Panday Got 'The Best Birthday Surprise' From Boyfriend Ivor McCray

Model Alanna Panday enjoyed her 26th birthday to the fullest. She shared glimpses from her special day in the form of an Instagram Reel and she wrote: “The best birthday surprise.” Alanna and her boyfriend Ivor McCray visited the Jurassic Falls in Kauai (Hawaii). Ivor, sharing a special post for his girlfriend, wrote in his note: “Happy Birthday to my moon, sun and world. Today many, many years ago, my favorite person was born. Everyday I'm grateful for the life we are able to experience together. It truly feels like we are living the dream together baby. I love you more than anything! Happy birthday my love.”

Ivor McCray, sharing dreamy moments from their time together, added in his note, “Today we went on the Jurassic Falls heli ride in Kauai. It really felt like we were in the movie. I kept searching for raptor eggs in the bushes, didn't find any though. The entire ride I kept looking at Alanna with my eyes wide open being like are you seeing this? Till this moment we can't stop talking about it. One of my favorite days with you.”

Needless to say, Alanna Panday was impressed. “The best birthday surprise,” she wrote.

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.