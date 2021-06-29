Alanna Panday Couldn't Pick One So She Posted All These Stunning Pool Pics

Alanna Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alannapanday)

Alanna Panday lit up our Instagram feed with a set of stunning throwback pictures of herself. The model, who is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday, couldn't zero in on a single picture of herself to post on her Instagram profile, so, she posted a bunch of stunning photos of herself from Tulum, Mexico and made our day. In the breathtaking photos, Alanna Panday can be seen sporting a blue bikini and posing in a swimming pool. The smile on Alanna's face and the amazing view in the background make the photo album beautiful in every way. Sharing the images, Alanna Panday wrote: "Choose one?" and added: "Cause I obviously could not make up my mind."

Alanna Panday has posted gorgeous photos of herself and her boyfriend Ivor from their Tulum vacation before also. Seen her surreal photos from Tulum's art center AZULIK Uh May yet? If not, check them out here:

These photos of Alanna Panday from Tulum prove that her boyfriend Ivor is an amazing photographer:

Alanna often posts pictures of herself in bikinis, for which she has been slut-shamed many times on Instagram. Last year, in an Instagram post, she wrote about being body-shamed on social media. An excerpt from her post read "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life... What's worse than waking up to hateful comments about my body every day, is that it comes from other women."